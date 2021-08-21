28,953 Shares in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,953 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 439.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 54.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FULT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

FULT opened at $15.74 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

