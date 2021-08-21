Insider Selling: Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) SVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $101,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $101.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.63. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $105.49.
Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on MXIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.
Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.
