Insider Selling: Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) SVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $101,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $101.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.63. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $105.49.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 432,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,480,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 21,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,820,000. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 655,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,864,000 after acquiring an additional 175,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,023,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,524,000 after acquiring an additional 193,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MXIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

