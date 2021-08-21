Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.520-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $987.77 million-$999.82 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Shares of STVN opened at $24.69 on Friday. Stevanato Group has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $24.74.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

