PegNet One Day Trading Volume Tops $30,458.00 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 21st. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $612,589.48 and approximately $30,458.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PegNet has traded up 29.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00058251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00135484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.51 or 0.00149201 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,196.06 or 0.99845141 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $457.61 or 0.00928745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,281.20 or 0.06659312 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

