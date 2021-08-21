Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised their price target on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. raised their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.58.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $207.05 on Friday. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $208.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.68. The stock has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,827,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,404,000 after buying an additional 32,528 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Zoetis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 139,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,939,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Zoetis by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.