Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $951,000 Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,555 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BK. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $53.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $55.02. The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.98.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.