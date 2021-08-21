Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 196.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,219.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 200,668 shares of company stock valued at $58,188,526. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.96.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $307.06 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $308.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

