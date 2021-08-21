Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 526,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $25,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 31.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 32,729 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,285,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Methode Electronics by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

MEI stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 8,874 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $407,760.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,509 shares in the company, valued at $55,622,888.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $49,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,807 shares in the company, valued at $384,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,968 shares of company stock worth $2,369,817 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

