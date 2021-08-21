Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,314 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 46,865 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $27,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $165,067,000 after acquiring an additional 22,971 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Stryker by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

SYK opened at $265.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $186.82 and a 52 week high of $275.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.