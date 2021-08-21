AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $29,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,640.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,559.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,085.85 and a twelve month high of $1,666.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,554.00.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

