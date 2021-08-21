Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stake in Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Global X Health & Wellness ETF were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BFIT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 3,130.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.03. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89.

