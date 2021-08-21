Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $76.66 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,659 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $76,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,203,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,970,000 after buying an additional 60,536 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,430,000 after buying an additional 363,302 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,949,000 after purchasing an additional 642,825 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,854,000 after purchasing an additional 119,218 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,410,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,556,000 after purchasing an additional 162,731 shares during the period.

VBR stock opened at $168.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.63. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $106.13 and a one year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

