Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 414,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,113 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $86,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS opened at $193.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $168.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.58. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.63 and a 1 year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

