San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $135,000 Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA trimmed its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,344,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,064,000 after purchasing an additional 120,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,004,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,125,000 after acquiring an additional 61,418 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,249,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,190 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,201,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,914,000 after acquiring an additional 231,553 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,983,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,740,000 after purchasing an additional 76,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $94.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.92. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHI. Argus lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

