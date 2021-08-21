San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Boosts Stock Position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 498.9% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 64,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 53,771 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 11,557 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XNTK opened at $156.03 on Friday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $110.34 and a 12-month high of $162.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.31.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

