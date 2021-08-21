Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.57 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.38. The stock has a market cap of $196.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

