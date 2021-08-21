ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Sold by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA cut its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,968 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 3,016.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter valued at about $158,000.

SH opened at $14.83 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

