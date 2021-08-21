Short Interest in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Decreases By 18.4%

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the July 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ VMAR opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 24.16, a quick ratio of 22.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vision Marine Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vision Marine Technologies by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vision Marine Technologies by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. increased its holdings in Vision Marine Technologies by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 47,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile

Vision Marine Technologies Inc, doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

