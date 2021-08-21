T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Short Interest Update

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,580,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 5,650,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 976,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,362. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,445,000 after acquiring an additional 37,614 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 364,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,510,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $215.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.59. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $121.58 and a 52 week high of $219.48.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

