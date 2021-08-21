Short Interest in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Drops By 15.6%

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,380,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 15,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

SPPI has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,334.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,735 shares of company stock valued at $86,828. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 31,304 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,662.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

SPPI opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $372.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.34. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $5.24.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

