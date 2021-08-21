Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Increases Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

CBOE stock opened at $129.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.54.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBOE has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.78.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

