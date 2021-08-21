Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 540.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Shares of MBIN opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $45.67.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.02). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.14% and a return on equity of 36.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Merchants Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 85.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Merchants Bancorp worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.