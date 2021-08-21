Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

NYSE SOI opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $320.23 million, a P/E ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $15.07.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 255.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,976 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

