Columbia Asset Management Has $295,000 Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Columbia Asset Management trimmed its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Masco were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in Masco by 1.7% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 130,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Masco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Masco by 23.2% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Masco by 52.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 282,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,628,000 after acquiring an additional 97,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $60.73 on Friday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

