Ascential (LON:ASCL) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $419.31

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 419.31 ($5.48) and traded as low as GBX 407 ($5.32). Ascential shares last traded at GBX 409 ($5.34), with a volume of 684,172 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Ascential in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 445 ($5.81).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 419.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 11.45.

In other Ascential news, insider Paul Harrison purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 426 ($5.57) per share, for a total transaction of £24,708 ($32,281.16).

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

