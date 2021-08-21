Fairfield Bush & CO. Has $486,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 16.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,860,000 after buying an additional 21,548 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $138.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.34. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $158.10. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

