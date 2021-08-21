Fairfield Bush & CO. Purchases 60,000 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 348.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 2.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 168,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Aperimus Capital LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 11.0% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 37.0% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,602.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 700,000 shares of company stock worth $2,549,000 over the last ninety days. 41.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OPKO Health stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.74. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $6.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

