Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO) Senior Officer Sells C$12,700.00 in Stock

Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO) Senior Officer Cory Tamagi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.27, for a total transaction of C$12,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$57,150.

Cory Tamagi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Circa Enterprises alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Cory Tamagi sold 10,000 shares of Circa Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total transaction of C$13,000.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Cory Tamagi sold 1,000 shares of Circa Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total transaction of C$1,300.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Cory Tamagi sold 1,300 shares of Circa Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total transaction of C$1,755.00.

Circa Enterprises stock opened at C$1.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.22. Circa Enterprises Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.71 and a 52 week high of C$1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81. The firm has a market cap of C$13.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29.

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, ruggedized high-performance telecommunications equipment, and computer cables and related connectivity products under the CircaMax brand.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Circa Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circa Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.