Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Grows Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

NYSE:ACN opened at $332.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $309.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $333.55.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

