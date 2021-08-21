Private Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Private Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,346,132,000 after purchasing an additional 61,474 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,748.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,582.30. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,767.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.