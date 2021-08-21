7,188 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Bought by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,180.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.63.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $123.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.01 and a 1 year high of $130.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.82.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

