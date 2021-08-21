Benchmark (LON:BMK) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $59.30

Shares of Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 59.30 ($0.77) and traded as low as GBX 58.04 ($0.76). Benchmark shares last traded at GBX 59 ($0.77), with a volume of 64,263 shares trading hands.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Benchmark in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 59.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85. The company has a market cap of £395.51 million and a PE ratio of -21.85.

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that support the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers salmon breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide a range of genetic merit ova.

