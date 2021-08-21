The Scottish Investment Trust (LON:SCIN) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $779.86

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 779.86 ($10.19) and traded as low as GBX 746 ($9.75). The Scottish Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 746 ($9.75), with a volume of 19,591 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £493.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 778.38.

Get The Scottish Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The Scottish Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for The Scottish Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scottish Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.