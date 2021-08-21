Brokerages Set Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target at $98.96

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.96.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $2,246,258. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 357.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,404 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $58,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $68.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $102.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.21%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.