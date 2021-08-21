Analysts Set Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) PT at $119.80

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,160,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

OXM stock opened at $90.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.75. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1,813.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently -92.82%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

