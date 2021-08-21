ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,009,200 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 2,423,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20,092.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ICCGF opened at $49.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.13. ICA Gruppen AB has a 12 month low of $46.65 and a 12 month high of $51.24.

Get ICA Gruppen AB (publ) alerts:

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) Company Profile

ICA Gruppen AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the grocery retail business primarily in Sweden and the Baltic countries. The company operates through five segments: ICA Sweden, Rimi Baltic, Apotek HjÃ¤rtat, ICA Real Estate, and ICA Bank. It offers various organic products, private label products, and non-food products; and conducts pharmacy operations.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for ICA Gruppen AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICA Gruppen AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.