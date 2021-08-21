San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 2,240 Shares of VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 158.2% in the second quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the second quarter worth $776,000. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the second quarter worth $2,654,000. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the second quarter worth $3,738,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF alerts:

REMX stock opened at $103.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.24. VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $115.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.