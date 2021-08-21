San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,122,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,700,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,744,000. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,701,000. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,987,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $56.99 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $59.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.