Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 7,850 Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENIC. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

NYSE ENIC opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71. Enel Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $4.49.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $954.89 million during the quarter. Enel Chile had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 40.98%.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. It operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,200 megawatts of installed capacity with 109 generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.