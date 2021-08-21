Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 333.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 45,584 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after buying an additional 39,177 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 22.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 30,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 430,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after buying an additional 29,477 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GHY opened at $15.64 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Profile

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

