Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,910 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 51.4% in the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 175.4% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 942 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.1% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 112,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 45,777 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Truist increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $52.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.80.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

