Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $215,000 Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.58 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, SVP James O’boyle sold 1,964 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $94,154.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $276,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,874 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

