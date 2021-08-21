Analysts Set Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) PT at $40.75

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

DCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

DCOM opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.17. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 16.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 18,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $625,219.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,017,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $181,350,000 after buying an additional 1,360,801 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $11,436,000. Ulysses Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 560,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after buying an additional 280,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $2,951,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

