Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Receives $74.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

IBTX stock opened at $70.04 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $41.09 and a twelve month high of $80.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.93.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 154.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,424,000 after acquiring an additional 280,758 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 14,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 47.4% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

