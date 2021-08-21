$0.98 EPS Expected for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $0.78. Chart Industries reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $6.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $178.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.80. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $62.12 and a 52-week high of $178.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,871,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,421,000 after purchasing an additional 527,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,798,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,728,000 after acquiring an additional 78,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Chart Industries by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,418,000 after purchasing an additional 34,466 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,347,000 after buying an additional 42,240 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 960,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,786,000 after buying an additional 262,452 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

