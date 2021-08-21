Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Director Stephen W. Hipp Acquires 8,509 Shares

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Director Stephen W. Hipp purchased 8,509 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $44,757.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTH opened at $5.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.54 million, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTH. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 10,401.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 126,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 22.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 85,790 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 45,062 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 42.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 41,386 shares in the last quarter. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRTH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Priority Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

