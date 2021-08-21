Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) CEO Acquires $15,010.00 in Stock

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) CEO Jeffrey Busch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $15,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,764.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:GMRE opened at $15.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.51 million, a PE ratio of -116.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.18%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 32.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

GMRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

