Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) CAO Sells $22,548.25 in Stock

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) CAO John D. Klopfenstein sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $22,548.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,723.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PATI stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55. The company has a market cap of $39.80 million, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.33. Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 1.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patriot Transportation by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patriot Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patriot Transportation by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patriot Transportation by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new position in shares of Patriot Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Patriot Transportation Company Profile

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc is a tank truck carriers, which engages in hauling petroleum related products and dry bulk commodities and liquid chemicals. It operates terminals in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company was founded on August 5, 2014 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

