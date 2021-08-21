Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) CAO Sells $22,548.25 in Stock

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) CAO John D. Klopfenstein sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $22,548.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,723.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
PATI stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55. The company has a market cap of $39.80 million, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.33. Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $13.15.
Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 1.38%.
Patriot Transportation Company Profile
Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc is a tank truck carriers, which engages in hauling petroleum related products and dry bulk commodities and liquid chemicals. It operates terminals in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company was founded on August 5, 2014 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
