Credits Trading Down 7.2% Over Last Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 21st. During the last week, Credits has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $7.57 million and $346,933.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00011168 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.