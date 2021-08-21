Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 26.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAL. Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

Shares of DAL opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.82. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

